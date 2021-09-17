BREAKING: Strike continues, resident doctors to appeal court ruling
- 17/09/2021 12:07:00
- 1
- 0
The National Association of Resident Doctors has directed its lawyers to appeal a ruling ordering its members to return to work. This ...
The National Association of Resident Doctors has directed
its lawyers to appeal a ruling ordering its members to return to work.
This was contained in a statement jointly signed by NARD
President, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, and the union’s Secretary-General, Dr Jerry
Isogun, on Friday
The doctors said they have begun the process to appeal the
ruling.
“As we are all aware, especially those that were present in
court today (Friday), the NIC has given a ruling on the application for
interlocutory injunction filed by the Federal Government,” the statement said.
“We are not satisfied with the ruling.
“After consultations with our lawyers, we have instructed
our lawyers to appeal the ruling and file an application for stay of
execution,” it read in part.
Recall that the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja on Friday restrained the resident Doctors from continuing with the ongoing strike pending the determination of the substantive suit before it.
The court, therefore, ordered members of the association
nationwide to return to work.
Justice Bashar Alkali made the order while ruling on an
application by the Federal Government in the suit against NARD.
Details later…
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles