Igboho: FG to appeal N20bn damages against DSS –Malami

The Federal Government is to appeal the judgment of an Oyo State High Court which awarded N20 billion in damages against the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Department of State Service.

The AGF, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), announced the decision of the Federal Government to appeal the judgment while speaking on the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

The suit, bordering on fundamental human rights was brought by self-styled Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo.

The court, sitting in Ibadan awarded N20 billion in damages against the AGF and the DSS over the alleged invasion of the residence of Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho on July 1 this year at the Soka area of the Oyo State capital.

Malami said that efforts were already being made to commence the process of appealing the judgment.

