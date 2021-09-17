Igboho: FG to appeal N20bn damages against DSS –Malami
The Federal Government is to appeal the judgment of an Oyo
State High Court which awarded N20 billion in damages against the
Attorney-General of the Federation and the Department of State Service.
The AGF, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), announced the decision of
the Federal Government to appeal the judgment while speaking on the development
in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.
The suit, bordering on fundamental human rights was brought
by self-styled Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo.
The court, sitting in Ibadan awarded N20 billion in damages
against the AGF and the DSS over the alleged invasion of the residence of
Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho on July 1 this year at the Soka area of
the Oyo State capital.
Malami said that efforts were already being made to commence
the process of appealing the judgment.
