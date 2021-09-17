I doubt possibility of Yoruba nation if Oyo, Osun couldn’t manage LAUTECH, says ex-governor’s son
Ayobami Lam-Adesina, son of Lamidi Adesina, a one-time governor of Oyo state, says he doubts the sustainability of Yoruba’s existence as a...
Ayobami Lam-Adesina, son of Lamidi Adesina, a one-time
governor of Oyo state, says he doubts the sustainability of Yoruba’s existence
as an independent nation.
Osun state had earlier opted out of joint ownership of
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) with Oyo.
Lam-Adesina spoke of the crisis in LAUTECH over the joint
management of the institution by Osun and Oyo when he featured on ‘Ayekooto on
Radio’, a show by Olayinka Agboola on Lagelu 96.7 FM, Felele Ibadan.
He said he was embarrassed after his compatriots jubilated
as the states stopped managing the LAUTECH together.
Lam-Adesina, who participated in the 2015 gubernatorial
primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also said that it was
shameful that the two Yoruba-speaking states couldn’t manage the institution
together.
“It was a development that made me sad. When my late dad was
the governor of Oyo and Bisi Akande was in the same position in Osun, nobody
heard of an uproar over how the university was being run or funded,” he said.
“These were two great statemen, these were two great sons of
Yorubaland, these were two great followers of Obafemi Awolowo. They were
focused on how to maintain the heritage of the Yoruba nation.
“I can say it here
that almost immediately after these two great men stopped being governors of
the states, crisis of management erupted in LAUTECH. At the end of the day, the
two states stopped running the institution together.
“This is a very bad omen. Those agitating for the emergence
of the Yoruba Nation need to tread softly and study the situation on the
ground. The present crop of leaders we have may not be able to sustain the
proposed nation.
On the economic and security crisis facing Nigeria,
Lam-Adesina said: “We shouldn’t put all the blame on President Muhammadu
Buhari. The governors, the local government chairmen should all take meaningful
responsibility.”
