Home | News | General | I doubt possibility of Yoruba nation if Oyo, Osun couldn’t manage LAUTECH, says ex-governor’s son

Ayobami Lam-Adesina, son of Lamidi Adesina, a one-time governor of Oyo state, says he doubts the sustainability of Yoruba’s existence as a...

Ayobami Lam-Adesina, son of Lamidi Adesina, a one-time governor of Oyo state, says he doubts the sustainability of Yoruba’s existence as an independent nation.

Osun state had earlier opted out of joint ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) with Oyo.

Lam-Adesina spoke of the crisis in LAUTECH over the joint management of the institution by Osun and Oyo when he featured on ‘Ayekooto on Radio’, a show by Olayinka Agboola on Lagelu 96.7 FM, Felele Ibadan.

He said he was embarrassed after his compatriots jubilated as the states stopped managing the LAUTECH together.

Lam-Adesina, who participated in the 2015 gubernatorial primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also said that it was shameful that the two Yoruba-speaking states couldn’t manage the institution together.

“It was a development that made me sad. When my late dad was the governor of Oyo and Bisi Akande was in the same position in Osun, nobody heard of an uproar over how the university was being run or funded,” he said.

“These were two great statemen, these were two great sons of Yorubaland, these were two great followers of Obafemi Awolowo. They were focused on how to maintain the heritage of the Yoruba nation.

“I can say it here that almost immediately after these two great men stopped being governors of the states, crisis of management erupted in LAUTECH. At the end of the day, the two states stopped running the institution together.

“This is a very bad omen. Those agitating for the emergence of the Yoruba Nation need to tread softly and study the situation on the ground. The present crop of leaders we have may not be able to sustain the proposed nation.

On the economic and security crisis facing Nigeria, Lam-Adesina said: “We shouldn’t put all the blame on President Muhammadu Buhari. The governors, the local government chairmen should all take meaningful responsibility.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...