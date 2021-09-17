Good name is better than riches -Fani-Kayode's estranged wife reacts as he joins APC
Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of Femi Fani-Kayode,
former aviation minister, has taken to social media to spare some words on
reputation.
The ex-beauty queen and actress took to Instastory on Friday
to share the admonitions her father once gave her.
Writing in both her native Igbo language and English, she
said: “My father always told me, ‘Chi nwam, ezigbo afa ka ego.’ A good name is
better than riches. Truly, it is. Ifele adighi eme onye ori. Obu umu nna ya ka
o na me.”
The first part of her statement is an Igbo proverb that
roughly translates “a good name is better than money.”
For the second part, Chikwendu said, “looters are
shameless.” She then added, “it is their relatives that feel the shame of their
actions”
Chikwendu’s words come a few hours after Fani-Kayode defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a new party member.
In 2016, when he was the spokesperson of the presidential
campaign for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fani-Kayode had said he would
never join the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC party.
In 2019, he also vowed that he would rather die than join
APC which he added was run by “corrupt treasury looters”.
But while explaining why he backtracked, Fani-Kayode
recently said: “Let me put this to you; a lot has happened in the APC itself
over the last few years.
“The APC I was speaking about at that time is not the APC of
today. The APC of that time, I will say any day, anywhere, did not have the
leadership that they have today.”
Fani-Kayode and Chikwendu’s marriage hit the rock in 2020
over her domestic violence claim and the ex-minister’s counter-claim of
infidelity.
They have been in a heated tussle for the custody of their
children — Aragorn, Ragnar, Aiden, and Liam — since the marriage crashed.
