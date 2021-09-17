BBNaija: Angel isn’t real, does things for ‘clout’ – Whitemoney
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney, has stated that Angel is not being herself and does things because of ‘clout’. ...
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney, has
stated that Angel is not being herself and does things because of ‘clout’.
Whitemoney stated this on Friday, day 55 of the show, while
discussing with Queen at the Head of House exclusive room.
Speaking of Angel, he said, “Basically, she does things for
clout. I’ve told her before. I said, ‘Angel, this is not you. Most of the
things you do are not you. You just do it for clout. You just do it to get
noticed.’
“‘You talk most times and you look at the camera to know
whether it’s looking at you. When it’s looking at you, you add more energy.
Most of the things you just do, you know what you’re doing.’”
According to Whitemoney, Angel laughed and told him that it
was a game and everybody is playing the game.
Defending Angel, Queen said, “It’s not her fault. She’s not
used to it. Everybody is used to it but she is not.”
Since the beginning of the show where she cuddled with
Sammie on the first night, Angel has been marked with some activities that have
got people talking, both inside and outside the show.
Recently she also raised her clothes in front of Whitemoney
and Queen to reveal her private part, an action that erupted mixed reactions
from fans.
