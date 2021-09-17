Home | News | General | Road accidents claim 11 lives in Osun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said no fewer than eleven persons lost their lives in accidents in Osun State in August.

Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, the Osun Sector Public Relations Officer of the Corps, made this known in an interview with journalists in Osogbo on Friday, NAN reports.

Ogungbemi reported that the Command recorded thirty-five road traffic accidents involving fifty-one vehicles, leading to the loss of lives and property.

She said that 282 people were involved in various degrees of accidents within the period under review, while 110 persons were injured.

Ogungbemi said, “We only recorded eleven deaths in the month of Aug. with 209 road traffic offenders who were apprehended and educated on safety.”

Ogungbemi urged road users to be safety conscious when using the roads.

She warned that the command would not hesitate to arrest traffic offenders and punish them according to the law.

