Abia Gov’s wife gives update on treatment of abused 10-year-old girl

The wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu has given an update on the treatment of a 10-year old girl who was abused by her mistress, Mrs David.

Recall that Miss Ifunanya’s story went viral after her mistress, Mrs. Esther Orjiugo Zazi Kelechi David forced hot water down the young child’s throat for reportedly breaking a plate.

A statement by Mrs Ikpeazu’s Chief Press Secretary, Chika Ojiegbe said a further intensive medical investigation revealed that Ifunanya has OESOPHAGEAL AND PYLORIC STENOSIS, which, means there is extensive damage to her oesophagus and stomach making it difficult for food to enter her stomach.

Ojiebge further stated that Ifunanya has only been taking fluids at the hospital and Mrs Ikpeazu has directed that the little girl be flown to Abuja for continued management and possible corrective surgeries.

”Investigations have also revealed that the young girl was serially abused and brutalized by Mrs Esther Zazi David leaving many injuries including a broken collar bone, which was sustained when her mistress allegedly threw her down on the ground and viciously stepped on her neck, shoulder, and chest. The doctors will also handle that injury.

”Meanwhile, the case between Abia State Government and the police versus Mrs. Esther Orjiugo Zazi Kelechi David came up yesterday at the State High Court Umuahia before Justice KCJ Okereke for consideration on a bail application.

”Director of public prosecutions, Abia State Mrs. Ngozi Obioma appeared for the prosecution while Barr. Chilaka Anyanwu appeared for the defendant, Mrs. Esther Zazi David.

”After submissions and arguments for and against bail by both sides, Justice KCJ Okereke adjourned sitting to September 30th 2021 for ruling on the bail application.” the statement added.

