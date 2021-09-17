Exchange rate: FG to ‘shut down’ popular Aboki FX website
The Federal Government has said that it will shut down the
operations of Aboki FX, a website providing currency exchange information,
which the bank described as an illegal and criminal platform.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin
Emefiele, who disclosed this while fielding questions after the Monetary policy
committee’s two-day meeting in Abuja on Friday, noted that the bank also plans
to prosecute the owner of the platform, Olusegun Oniwinde.
He said, “I have given instructions to our experts to go
after his website and let it be clear that we will go after him, because we
can’t allow this to continue.”
According to the Emefiele, the CBN doesn’t recognize any
forex market window besides the Investors and Exporters window.
Checks by our correspondent showed that the website, Aboki
FX, is still up as of the time of filing this report.
Naira-dollar exchange rate has soared on the platform in the
last couple of days. The platform currently recommends that Bureau de Change
operators buy dollar at N560 and sell at N570.
Details soon…
