Exchange rate: FG to ‘shut down’ popular Aboki FX website

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  17/09/2021 10:23:00
The Federal Government has said that it will shut down the operations of Aboki FX, a website providing currency exchange information, which the bank described as an illegal and criminal platform.

 

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed this while fielding questions after the Monetary policy committee’s two-day meeting in Abuja on Friday, noted that the bank also plans to prosecute the owner of the platform, Olusegun Oniwinde.

 

He said, “I have given instructions to our experts to go after his website and let it be clear that we will go after him, because we can’t allow this to continue.”

 

According to the Emefiele, the CBN doesn’t recognize any forex market window besides the Investors and Exporters window.

 

Checks by our correspondent showed that the website, Aboki FX, is still up as of the time of filing this report.

 

Naira-dollar exchange rate has soared on the platform in the last couple of days. The platform currently recommends that Bureau de Change operators buy dollar at N560 and sell at N570.

 

Details soon…

 

