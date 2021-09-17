Defection: ‘Fani-Kayode is an agent of govt’, OPC warns Yoruba Nation agitators
17/09/2021
The O’odua Peoples Congress has accused a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, of being an agent of government among Yoruba Nati...
The O’odua Peoples Congress has accused a former Minister of
Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, of being an agent of government among Yoruba Nation
agitators.
The group made this known in a press statement by its
Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, titled, “Defection: Be ready for more
betrayers, OPC blasts Fani-Kayode says, “FG’s 4bn dollar loans have no economic
value”, on Friday.
The OPC told Yoruba people to be ready to see many betrayers
in the coming days, saying “more people like Femi Fani-Kayode are abound within
the South-West region”.
It described Fani-Kayode as a “political jobber with no
ideology”, adding that he “has no measure of integrity”.
The organisation said the defection of the former aviation
minister was “never a surprise because he had been romancing with All
Progressive Congress stalwarts all over the country”.
Before rejoining APC, FFK was one of the outspoken
politicians in support of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called
Igboho.
Also, Igboho had in a statement issued by his former media
aide, Olayomi Koiki, in March 2021, said, “Chief Femi Fani Kayode is one of the
stakeholders that identifies with us on the struggle of Yoruba Nation
agitation. We have 100 per cent confidence in him (Fani-Kayode).”
OPC, however, urged Yoruba people not to be disappointed by
the ex-minister’s move, saying Nigerian politicians are like Chameleon that
often change colors at ease.
The statement read, “You can’t trust a politician, Femi
Fani-Kayode is just one out of the lot. He has no principle, and he is an agent
of the government. So it is never a new thing to see him defecting from PDP to
APC. Fani-Kayode has no measure of integrity and he is a political jobber with
no ideology.
“Of what value is his defection to the APC. But the truth is
Yoruba should be ready for more of Femi Fani Kayodes in our midst.
“A few months ago, our leader, the Aareonakakanfo of
Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, said in one of the group’s events that
in the coming days before the 2023 elections, many people would show the stuff
they were made of.
“He said many of our politicians are like a chameleon, they
change so often, and that many of those that hitherto claimed to be true Yoruba
sons and daughters would shift and change their positions because of cheap
political crumbs, and position.
“And this prediction is now playing out with the defection
of the former minister, many trusted allies of our race would soon join the
train as he had rightly said.”
