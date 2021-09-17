Fani-Kayode: It’s shameful Buhari recruited a political liability who called him ‘criminal’ -Ex-minister Dalung
Former sports minister Solomon Dalung says admitting Femi Fani-Kayode into the All Progressives Congress is “insensitive”. This is as ...
Former sports minister Solomon Dalung says admitting Femi
Fani-Kayode into the All Progressives Congress is “insensitive”.
This is as he also described Fani-Kayode as a “political
hawker” and “liability”.
In a statement issued on Friday, Dalung said he was ashamed
that Buhari could share a table with someone who had called him a “criminal”.
Part of the statement read, “In the whole of my existence, I
have not been ashamed of myself like yesterday (Thursday) when I watched Femi
Fani Kayode standing by the President in the State House in Abuja. I have no
problems with people’s political affiliations but I have issues with the manner
the confidence and goodwill of Nigerians are been gambled with recklessly by
clueless political elites.
“Could recruitment of political liabilities in the face of
raving insecurity that has claimed lives of many innocent Nigerians who voted
for us be the priority now?
“What has happened to the humanity of APC leaders that we
are so insensitive to the mode of the nation? If we have such political
strategies of conquering political opponents like Femi Fani-Kayode, then why
have we failed to deploy the same to defeat Boko Haram, banditry, unknown gunmen,
kidnapping?”
He lamented that the mission of APC that they formed in 2015
has changed, adding that people now join the party to get “juicy appointments”.
Dalung said, “This wasn’t our mission when we mobilised
Nigerians to trust us with power in 2015. The fear of APC is the beginning of
wisdom, once a corrupt politician joins APC his sins are forgiven, all
corruption charges will be automatically dropped and compensations with juicy
appointments will follow.
“Loyalty in the APC party is a capital offence, no wonder
Femi Fani-Kayode insulted President Buhari and swore he will prefer to die than
joining APC.
“He is now the latest political bride of the President whom
he earlier called a “criminal”. If this
is what our party can offer at this critical stage of our national history,
then Nigeria has entered one chance.”
