We are in trouble in Nigeria, Ngige tells politicians, elites

A message has been sent to Nigeria politicians and elites. The message was sent by the minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, Daily Trust reports.
He said the rising rate of unemployment portends danger for the country and the elites of the country.
He attributed this to lack of education to the problems bedevilling the country. He said that if not tackled the country might be “completely wiped out.”
He made this known at the inaugural partnership economy summit organised by the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs in Abuja, Punch Newspaper added.
Ngige said:
“We are in trouble as a country. We are in trouble and anybody who tells you he doesn’t know we are in trouble is lying to himself and once you lie to yourself. We are facing a problem that is cyclic, one begat the other. It is left for you and me the elite to decide to save ourselves, save our children and save our country.
“If we keep on with these symptoms; buy ammunition, bomb these people, bomb kidnappers, bomb Boko Haram, you will be wasting resources."
Meanwhile, Nigerians have, however, reacted to the sacking of the ministers, saying that the president's decision was a good development.
A Facebook user, Oguneme Romanus Uchenna, said although the president did the right thing by sacking the ministers, he should have sent the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola and the minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio packing.
Marafa Moh'd said that Buhari should sack more ministers so that the masses can achieve development and enjoy dividends of democracy.
In another development, Chris Ngige has counselled striking doctors in the country to be humble and carry themselves with dignity. The minister gave the advice while speaking at a summit on Thursday, August 12.
Ngige, a medical doctor, was reacting to the current strike by medical doctors in the country.
