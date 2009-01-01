Home | News | General | We are in trouble in Nigeria, Ngige tells politicians, elites
We are in trouble in Nigeria, Ngige tells politicians, elites



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 20 hours 39 minutes ago
  • The rate of unemployment portends danger for Nigeria according to speaker of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige
  • Going further, the minister lamented the level of education in the country, insisting that it portends great danger ahead
  • Specifically the labour minister said the country is in trouble and that whoever says other wise is not honest

A message has been sent to Nigeria politicians and elites. The message was sent by the minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, Daily Trust reports.

He said the rising rate of unemployment portends danger for the country and the elites of the country.

He attributed this to lack of education to the problems bedevilling the country. He said that if not tackled the country might be “completely wiped out.”

Rising unemployment can wipe out Nigeria, Ngige says
Ngige says rising unemployment can wipe out Nigeria. Photo: : Uzoma Igbonwa
Source: Facebook

He made this known at the inaugural partnership economy summit organised by the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs in Abuja, Punch Newspaper added.

Read also

Ngige said:

“We are in trouble as a country. We are in trouble and anybody who tells you he doesn’t know we are in trouble is lying to himself and once you lie to yourself. We are facing a problem that is cyclic, one begat the other. It is left for you and me the elite to decide to save ourselves, save our children and save our country.
“If we keep on with these symptoms; buy ammunition, bomb these people, bomb kidnappers, bomb Boko Haram, you will be wasting resources."

Ngige to striking doctors: Be humble and carry yourselves with dignity

In another development, Chris Ngige has counselled striking doctors in the country to be humble and carry themselves with dignity. The minister gave the advice while speaking at a summit on Thursday, August 12.

Ngige, a medical doctor, was reacting to the current strike by medical doctors in the country.

Source: Legit

