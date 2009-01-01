Home | News | General | Breaking: Nigerian professor who was recently listed among top scholars in the world slumps, dies

A lecturer at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Professor Abass Olajire is dead

Olajire reportedly slumped during a Jummat service at a mosque in Ogbomoso, Oyo state on Friday

He was recently listed among the top scholars in the world and was ranked 128th of 66,925 of the top world scientists

Abass Olajire, a professor at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso slumped and died on Friday, September 17 at the age of 59, Punch Newspaper reports.

Sources at the university claim that the professor died while observing Juma’at prayer on Friday.

Olajire was recently listed among the top scholars in the world. Photo: Campus news

Family sources said the late scholar would be buried in Ibadan on Saturday, according to Islamic rites.

Olajire was recently listed among the top scholars in the world, according to a ranking released by Elsevier B. V (Netherlands) and a team of researchers led by Prof. John P.A. loannidis from Stanford University, United States.

He was ranked 128th of 66,925 of the top world scientists in the world in March 2021.

