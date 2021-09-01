#BBNaija: “I Wear My Strike With Pride, Don’t Regret My Decision” – Saga Insists
- 20 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Big Brother Naija ‘Season 6’ housemate, Saga is unperturbed by the strike Biggie gave him on Thursday after breaking rules in the house and disclosing Biggie’s secret task to Nini..
Saga was instructed by Biggie to stay away from Nini and fight her before their next diary session but he failed to do it and giving reasons for his actions, he told Nini that he does not play with people’s emotions and that was why he was not successful at the task.
He added that Biggie’s secret task demanded him to play on her emotion which he couldn’t.
Apologizing to Nini on Friday, 17th Sept, Saga said:
“That task Big Brother gave me, I betrayed you. I don’t regret my decision to break it. I will wear that strike with pride.
“I will do it over and over again. I don’t know how to play with people’s emotions.”
Nigerians have bashed him for losing focus from the game because of a woman.
Watch the video below;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles