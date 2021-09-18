Home | News | General | COVID-19 Damaged 80% Of My Lungs – Pete Edochie’s Son, Uche

Uche Edochie, one of the sons of veteran actor Pete Edochie, has opened up about his struggles with Covid-19 and how he beat the disease..



According to Uche Edochie, he had to spend 6 Million Naira to treat the deadly infection as the place he was admitted to charged 350,000 Naira per day.

He added that he felt like dying after he got diagnosed with Covid and realized 80 percent of his lungs had been damaged.

Taking to his Instagram page he wrote: Me in recovery at the covid 19 isolation treatment facility in Gbagada around twelve days ago. My older brother @leoedochie paid me a visit. Best big brother ever. So Covid finally got me and it is quite some story.

When I fell sick weeks ago, I thought I had malaria. So I spent the first couple of weeks treating for malaria. By the time I realised this could be something else, it was too late. By the time I was rushed to the hospital, eighty percent of my lungs were damaged. I couldn’t eat or breathe and I was on oxygen for weeks. I couldn’t walk either and had severe chest pains. I kept blacking out. It felt like I was dying and waking up over and over again. I have never seen anything like this.

For the first time in my life, I had no control over anything. I felt like I was on a boat drifting away in the still of the night rudderless.The days that followed passed bye slowly and everything was a blur. I just remember laying in the hospital and floating endlessly like a feather in an abyss of nothing. The days turned to weeks and my recovery is going well. I am fully cured of covid now and I am able to walk a little. My lungs will take months to heal completely. So I am still on oxygen and other medications but I am back home.

Curing covid costs a fortune too and that is a problem. That is often why people die. The facility where I was treated charges N350,000 a day. I was there for twelve days before being moved to First Cardiology Centre in Ikoyi for my lung and heart rehabilitation. Total cost of my treatment so far has exceeded six million naira. I know a guy whose covid treatment cost seventeen million naira.

Governments must invest in affordable treatment or more and more people will die. Affordable treatment is our last line of defense. We have tried lock downs, masks and vaccines and covid is still spreading. Even the vaccinated are still catching covid.

And that was my covid experience. My family has been incredibly supportive and so have the healthcare workers that took care of me. In all these people, I saw the face of God. I will never forget.

