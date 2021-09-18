Home | News | General | Just in: Uncertainty as EndSARS Lagos panel suspends sitting till further notice

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry recently set up to look into police brutality in Lagos has suspended its sitting

Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge heading the eight-member panel made the announcement on Saturday, September 18

The Doris Okuwobi-led panel was set up by the Lagos state government was billed to conclude its sitting on October 19

Lagos - The panel set up by the Lagos state government to investigate police brutality and the Lekki Toll Gate shooting has suspended its sitting.

Premium Times reports that the chairman of the eight-member panel, retired judge Doris Okuwobi made this known on Saturday, September 18.

The Lagos State Judicial panel of enquiry has suspended its sitting until further notice. Photo credit: Yetunde Onanuga

Okuwobi speaking at the resumed sitting revealed that the judicial panel can not contunue until further notice.

According to the retired judge, the panel was not close enough to the two reports that we are expected to work on, TVC added.

She said:

“There are two reports that we are expected to work on, we are not close enough to any of them, we cannot continue with the sitting and end up the assignment without concluding. So we will not be sitting from today.”

Recall that back in November 2020 the panel suspended the sitting over the withdrawal of youth representatives from the panel.

The panel was expected to conclude its sitting on October 19.

Lekki shooting: Group declares Lagos panel incompetent for investigations

Earlier, the Women for Peace, Justice, and Human Rights Initiative (WPJHRI) on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, warned that the panel set up to investigate police brutality and the Lekki Toll Gate shooting is incompetent.

The group said that the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, cannot be a judge in his case since he constituted the panel to investigate police brutality in the state and the incidents which occurred on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Lekki.

Addressing journalists, the president of the group, Tofi Lynda said Sanwo-Olu lacks the moral and legal grounds to constitute a panel on Lekki where it is visible that he (the Lagos state governor) is an interested party.

Lagos panel awards N11.75m to victims of police brutality, releases names

Meanwhile, the Lagos state judicial panel on Saturday, March 27, awarded a total of N11,750,000 to four persons who had suffered police brutality.

The ruling in favour of the victims was read by the chairperson of the panel, Doris Okuwobi, on Saturday.

Persons who are expected to receive the sum from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) are Tolulope Openiyi, Tella Adesanya, Felicia Nkemakolah, and Blessing Esanbor.

