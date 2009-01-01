Home | News | General | Flashback: I've Fulani blood flowing in my veins, Fani-Kayode

Some rather controversial remarks uttered by Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, have been dug from the streams of history. One of them was the claim in 2013 that he has a Fulani lineage from the maternal side of his family.

As reported by Premium Times and The Cable, the latest All Progressives Congress (APC) member at the time stated that his maternal great-grandmother was a pure Fulani woman precisely from Sokoto state.

He said his maternal grandfather was a great and powerful Muslim cleric and scholar by the name Sheik Nurudeen Sa’ Id.

FFK added that Sheik Sa' Id was from the Ilesha part of Osun and a civil servant who spent most of his lifetime in Lagos.

Going deeper into his family genealogy, Fani-Kayode disclosed:

“His father, that is my maternal great-grandfather, was a pure Yoruba man from Ilesha. However, his mother, that is my maternal great-grandmother, was a pure Fulani woman from Sokoto.

“My grandfather, Sheik Nurudeen Sa’ I’d, who was half Fulani and half Yoruba, got married to my grandmother, Alhaja Abeke Sa’ id (nee Williams), who was a pure Yoruba woman. She was also known as ”Mama Ofin”.

“She was from Lagos (Isale Eko) and she was the daughter of Alhaji Isa Williams who was a key leader in the Muslim community and the richest businessman and trader in the whole of Lagos in his day.”

Meanwhile, Babafemi Ojudu, a special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, is unhappy after Fani-Kayode joined the APC.

Ojude shared his thought as he described Thursday, September 16, as the saddest day in his political career.

Legit.ng gathered that he posted the message on Facebook, hours after FFK met his boss at Aso Rock and defected to the ruling party.

He said:

"This is the saddest day of my political career." Ojudu subsequently shared a previous vow by FFK that he would never join APC, adding “I prefer to die than join APC.”

