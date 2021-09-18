Home | News | General | 2face Subtly Apologizes To Annie Idibia On His Birthday

Legendary Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Innocent Idibia better known as Tuface Idibia has subtly tendered an apology to his wife, Annie Idibia on social media following their alleged cheating saga that nearly crashed their marriage..



It all started after Annie Idibia come out to expose Tuface accusing him of infidelity as she claimed her husband made out with one of his baby mamas during a vacation with his child.

Charly Brave, brother of her whusband, Tuface Idibia was not happy about this and berated Annie Idibia for bring out private and family matters into the public and made some dirty things about Annie Idibia. Reacting to this Annie Idibia pointed out that Tuface Idibia is tired after having to fend for his 7 children and wife and also be providing for his brothers and sisters.

The outburst earned her mixed reactions from their fellow celebrities, and fans with many condemning Annie for washing their family’s dirty linen in public.

In a recent post by him on his Instagram page, Tuface Idibia who turns a year older today, admitted that he is not perfect thus he is bound to make mistakes, however, he is striving to become the best version of himself and he wished that God almighty guides him and protect his home.

2face Idibia captioned the photo

“I know I’m not without mistakes neither I’m I perfect but we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ME. MAY THE ALMIGHTY GUIDE ALL OF US AND PROTECT OUR HOMES #ONELOVERELIGION

#GRATEFUL #WARRIORS #UNWASHTHEBRAINWASH”

