Photos emerge as President Buhari presides over FEC meeting

Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari presides over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

A media aide to the president, Buhari Sallau shared details and photos of the meeting via his official Facebook page.

Voice of Nigeria reports that the meeting is ongoing virtually and began at 10:00 am.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno; and Permanent Secretary, State House, Umar Tijani; are physically present at the meeting.

Ministers present at the meeting are Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Source: Legit

