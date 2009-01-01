Home | News | General | Juventus ready to make move for Man United star as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement

Anthony Martial has only made seven appearances for Manchester United this season and scoring just once

Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move for the French striker for a January swoop to bolster their attack

The Old Lady has struggled in the league since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of August

Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Manchester United’s Anthony Martial as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

Martial, 26, continues to face an uncertain future at Old Trafford, especially after falling out favour in Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s preferred men up front.

The Frenchman was initially linked with a move to Inter Milan in the summer, but that move did not materialize.

Now, latest reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato, suggests Juventus will make a move for Martial in the coming months.

Juventus ready to make move for Anthony Martial as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Man United’s valuation of Martial could be something in the region of £40million which might prove to be repelling especially because the striker has made only a handful of appearances this season.

Juventus have been heavily relying on Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata for firepower upfront but the pair have performed underwhelmingly so far this season.

Martial has featured prominently from the bench this season, making only seven appearances so far in the new campaign.

His last appearance was in the 1-1 draw against Everton in October where he scored the opener after being handed a start.

The report further suggests that Juventus might instead opt for a loan deal instead in a move aimed at easing the cost of signing the striker.

At the moment, Martial has a contract with United until 2024 but it is highly unlikely he will be at the club until then.

Solskjaer has a host of attacking option including summer returnee Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Martial's wife blasts Solskjaer for not playing her husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Melanie, the wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, has taken Ole Gunnar Sokskjaer to the cleaners for benching her husband yet again in the Premier League.

The Red Devils who were thoroughly beaten 5-0 at home by Liverpool put behind that poor performance as they defeated Tottenham 3-0.

And yet again, Martial was not named in the matchday squad, with strikers Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, and Marcus Rashford all finding the back of the net at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The last time Martial featured for the club was earlier this month when he was on the score sheet against Everton.

And since then, the Frenchman has been overlooked but the United manager earlier claimed he was on the verge of returning.

