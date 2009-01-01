Home | News | General | Governor Rotimi Akeredolu appoints his son as head of Ondo govt agency

Akure - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo has appointed his son, Babajide, as the Director-General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU) in the state.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that the appointment of the governor’s son was announced alongside that of 14 commissioners.

Governor Akeredolu named his son as the head of the PPIMU in the state. Photo credit: Ondo state government

Source: Facebook

According to the report, the commissioner for information and orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo announced all the names in a statement on Tuesday, November 16.

Part of the statement read:

“All nominated/appointed persons will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes.”

On Monday, November 15, Sahara Reporters reported that the Ondo state government raised an alarm over plans to blackmail Governor Akeredolu, his immediate family, and the administration.

This followed claims that the governor had plans to hand over the management of Ondo Forest Reserve to a firm purportedly linked to Babajide.

Source: Legit

