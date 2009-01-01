Home | News | General | I'm so proud right now: Funke Akindele's hubby celebrates lookalike son as he graduates top of his class

Actress Funke Akindele's husband JJC Skillz recently took to social media to shower accolades on his son Josiah Bello

JJC Skillz revealed that his grown-up boy graduated with distinction, adding that he is proud of Josiah

Fans and followers of the proud dad stormed his comment section to congratulate both the father and son

Music and film director JJC Skillz's son Josiah Bello has graduated from school and the proud dad took to social media to share the news.

JJC shares photos of Josiah looking handsome in his graduation gown as he posed for the camera. The music producer also struck a pose with his boy and the men had big smiles on their faces.

Funke Akindele's husband JJC Skillz celebrates his son online. Photos: @jjcskillz

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied the post, JJC revealed that Josiah graduated as the top of his class. The film director went on to share how proud he is of his son.

Read also Congratulatory messages pour in as actress Bimbo Success welcomes twin babies years after wedding

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians celebrate Josiah

officiallolo1:

"Congratulations."

thinkifan:

"Congratulations to him."

joshuasz_n:

"Yes cousin!!!!"

graciousyk:

"Congratulations."

roffikon_etal.essentials:

"Proud dad and son moment."

funmilayoyadz:

"Congratulations Jossy and to the proud Dad."

yetstarr:

"Congratulations."

ruchielicious

"Congratulations."

iamoloyedebas

"Congratulations dear."

mamahkaydoncome:

"I thought it was you for a sec....congratulations sir."

titilopeal:

"Congratulations."

olamidebaron:

"Glory."

yemi_rubyhat:

"Congratulations."

Funke Akindele and her husband twin in matching outfits

Actress Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz turned five in their marriage and they shared the news online.

In the mood of celebration, they took to their respective Instagram pages with lovely posts dedicated to each other. Funke and JJC also posted a photo that appeared to have been specially taken to mark the occasion. Both husband and wife rocked a similar outfit which was also in the same colour.

Read also Any money wey I get, na enjoyment: RMD says as hilarious video shows him preparing to devour a platter of food

Similarly, JJC posted the same photo and others from their wedding ceremony years ago. He accompanied the pictures with a note in which he applauded his decision to get married to the Nollywood star.

Many who have followed the love story of the two over the years flooded their comment section with congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General