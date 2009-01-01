Man turns old, spoilt small 'tortoise' car into a single room apartment, shares video of its fine interior
- A creative man has given life to an old Volkswagen Beetle ride locally called 'tortoise' car by converting its use
- The man transformed the dilapidated car into a beautiful single room apartment with household items in it
- A video capturing its interior has left social media users stunned with many describing it as beautiful
Instead of allowing it to waste away, a man has put to work his creative mind in transforming an old Volkswagen Beetle into an abode.
The creative man converted the abandoned car into a single room house.
In a short video shared by @naijaloadedotng capturing its interior, the Beetle turned house has a normal roof over its head, with the car door serving as its doorway.
Its beautiful interior
The small apartment's interior left many awestruck. The car windows were covered with curtains and the driver's seat area was replaced with what appears to be a shelf.
Nigerian man shares video of Rolls Royce Phantom worth N186m being used as taxi in Dubai, causes stir online
The passengers' seat area has in its place a bed and a lengthy seat that has the same material as the bed.
The bed is constructed in an elevated manner leaving room for space underneath it.
Social media users react
@damolamosh remarked:
"I'm claustrophobic."
@billwine_ thought:
"Na mumu deh build house now."
@aisha_bright said:
"Beautiful."
@ogaboss_oflyf101 wrote:
"Dope."
Double-deck bus turned into 3-bedroom house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had turned a double-deck bus into a fine 3-bedroom house.
A video of its interior shared by 22 Words showed that the passengers' seats were replaced with lengthy cushion chairs and a dining table.
Of the three bedrooms located at the top deck, one has a king-sized bed. Interestingly, the toilet was created at the driver's seat. On the outside, there are sun lounges and then the bathroom.
Man transforms dirty bike, makes it into expensive-looking ride, videos stir reactions
Man buys aeroplane and turns it to his house
In other news, a man had bought an old Boeing aeroplane and converted it to his house.
The US man identified as Bruce Campbell acquired a 1969 Boeing aeroplane in the year 1999 at a price of $100, 000 (N41 million).
Bruce, in order to put the aircraft in a shape that suits his taste, spent another $120, 000 (N49 million) to disassemble it after which the aeroplane was moved to his property in Portland.
He also added other household necessities to the now turned house, as seen in a video shared by UNILAD Tech. He now stays in the aeroplane for 6 months a year. The aeroplane's cockpit is where he does his reading.
Source: Legit
