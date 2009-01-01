Home | News | General | Lagos police makes huge success in case of CSP Abonde's killing

Twelve people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of a chief superintendent of police

CSP Kazeem Abonde was killed by some suspected criminals during a raid in Ajao Estate of Lagos state

Police spokesperson in Lagos said the suspects were arrested after a four-week long investigation and intelligence gathering

The Lagos state Police Command on Tuesday, November 16, said it has arrested 12 people in connection with the killing of a chief superintendent of police, Kazeem Abonde.

Punch reports that the criminal investigation department of the Lagos police command said the suspects were arrested after a diligent investigation process was carried out.

The police said the suspects were arrested after intelligence gathering. Photo: Nigeria Police

Source: Facebook

According to the police said Abonde was killed during a raid on criminal hideouts in Ajao Estate, Lagos on September 23.

Abonde before his murder was an operations officer of the Lagos command.

Thisday reports that the police in a statement on Tuesday, November 16, said a young man, Ismaila Haruna, 23, was arrested alongside 11 other suspects.

The police said the arrest was made after a four-week long investigation carried out by the command's crack squad.

According to the police, the suspects confessed to crimes bordering on murder, conspiracy and wilful damage.

Suspects caught inside their hideouts in different states

The police said they were hibernating in their various hideouts in Lagos and Nasarawa state after the criminal act.

The statement said:

“During interrogation, the suspects gave a blow-by-blow account of how the brutal attack on the deceased police officer and other injured police officers was carried out and the criminal roles each played."

All the suspects will be arraigned at the Yaba Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 17, the police added in its statement.

The police also called on the general public to always collaborate with the force to ensure that information about criminals and their activities are properly harnessed.

