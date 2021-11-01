Home | News | General | Cute Abiola Is Not Missing But Under Custody For Breaching Policy – Navy
Cute Abiola Is Not Missing But Under Custody For Breaching Policy – Navy



The Nigerian Navy has confirmed to Peoples Gazette it detained popular Instagram skit maker Ahmed Gafar aka Cute Abiola, declared missing by his relatives, for violating its social media policy, Edujandon.com reports.

“The young man was found to have breached the social media policy while he was on leave. So he was recalled, asked to come back, but he refused until he completed his leave which is a disobedience to particular orders,” the spokesperson for the navy, Commodore Suleman Dahun, told The Gazette..

He reiterated that Cute Abiola was not missing but locked up in his unit for breaching the “Armed Forces social media policy.”

“So, when he came back, we took him into custody for him to face the consequence,” Mr Dahun added.

Cute Abiola, a naval officer, was last seen on Monday morning after he left his residence for his office at Navy Town.

He was said to have spoken with his wife over the telephone upon arrival at the office, but several attempts to reach him afterwards were unsuccessful.

