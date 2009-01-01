Home | News | General | Obi Cubana: Family of deceased lady breaks silence, raises 3 critical issues

The family of late Susan Oleghe has broken their silence on the death of the daughter and sister which took place on Sunday, November 14, at the Hustle and Bustle a Club co-owned by Obi Cubana, a famous southeast socialite.

In a bid to set the record straight following some rather misleading reports that have already gone viral in some online media outfits, the bereaved family through one of its members, Lamar Oleghe, released a statement seen by Nigerian Tribune.

Lamar in the statement while thanking the public for its immense support so far, advised that the family's privacy should be respected.

The family said this is a trying time for them (Photo: @obi_cubana)

Source: Instagram

He raised the following key issues in the statement:

“1. The family is yet to reach a decision regarding what approach to take as they are still grieving the loss of the deceased.

Read also Get ready for this: Akerodolu gets serious attack after giving son juicy govt position

“2. It is beyond callous and reprehensible to upload the pictures and name of the deceased without the consent of her family members. This is highly unacceptable.

“3. The continuous circulation of the watered down and abridged versions of the events that led to the deceased demise and aftermath of her tragic death failed to capture the magnitude and essence of this truly unfortunate debacle.

“Considering the magnitude of our unbearable loss and the weight of the issue. We are deliberating on the necessary steps and actions to take with the memory of our beloved daughter and sister in mind, the appropriate authorities are on top of the matter and so are we. When a resolution is reached, we will communicate our decision to the public.

“Once again, respect the privacy of the family and let us mourn and grieve the loss of our beloved in peace. Thank you.”

Read also Denzel Washington named honorary sergeant by US Army for building houses for soldiers

First EFCC grilling, now autopsy report: Obi Cubana in serious police trouble, Abuja club shut down

Recall that the death of Susan had triggered reactions online. The victim, who visited the club on Saturday.

Reporting the incident on social media, one of Susan's brother's friends stated that the management of the club neither accompanied the victim to the hospital nor reported the tragedy to the police.

According to this source, when asked about the CCTV footage, employees at the club said only the manager, who was asleep at the time of interrogation, had access to it.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General