Get ready for this: Akerodolu gets serious attack after giving son juicy govt position
- Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been told by the PDP in Ondo state to get ready for the day of reckoning
- The opposition party said this in reaction to the appointment of Babajide Akeredolu, the governor's son, as the head of an agency in the state
- According to the PDP, this is nothing but greed, abuse of the people's trust and his office as the leader of the state
The appointment of Babajide Akeredolu as the director-general of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU) in Ondo has brought much heat to the state's first family.
Reacting to the decision of Rotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday, November 17, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state said the Ondo governor is abusing his office, The Cable reports.
The state's chapter of the PDP in a statement through its spokesman, Kennedy Peretei, claimed that the appointment of the governor's son is not in the interest of the people, but instead an affront on them.
In the statement seen by Punch, Peretei categorically warned the governor to get ready for the day of reckoning when he finally leaves office.
The statement partly reads:
“It thus appears that Mr. Governor and his immediate family are bent on living fat on the lean resources of the people, when poverty has taken over the land, walking in all four legs...
“It is very apparent that it is the greed of the first family that is being fed, no longer their needs. Akeredolu, his wife, and children must appreciate that the resources they are wasting in this reckless manner were only given to them in trust for the people. They should remember that the day of reckoning is very near.”
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu appoints his son as head of Ondo govt agency
Earlier, the appointment of the governor’s son was announced alongside that of 14 commissioners.
According to the report, the commissioner for information and orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo announced all the names in a statement on Tuesday, November 16.
The statement read in part:
“All nominated/appointed persons will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes.”
Source: Legit.ng
