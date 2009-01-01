Home | News | General | BREAKING: Casualties, persons trapped in rubble as another building collapses in Lagos

A storey building at the Flour Mills Estate in the Badagry area of Lagos state collapsed on Wednesday, November 17.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the building, which caved in was under construction, The Cable reports.

Giving an on-the-scene report on the tragedy, the director of the service, Margaret Adeseye, said four victims have been recovered from the rubble.

It was also gathered several persons are trapped in the building while five victims have been reportedly rescued.

