Islamic group, MURIC dismisses allegation of christianisation levelled against Osinbajo

The allegation of Christianisation levelled against Vice President Osinbajo has been put to rest by MURIC

The Islamic rights group says those peddling such information about the vice president are being unfair to him

The group noted that vice president has been above board and also very accommodating to everyone

Lagos - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has waded into the controversy surrounding the recent allegation of Christianisation levelled against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The group related what it knows about the Vice President and insists on truth, fairness, and objectivity.

VP Osinbajo's religious tolerance has been established by MURIC after its investigations. Photo credit: George Osodi/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The clarification was due to a circulated opinion piece suggesting that the vice president was not accommodating people of other faith in his office.

MURIC’s opinion was expressed in a press statement issued by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Wednesday, November 17.

Part of the statement read:

“A certain document alleging christianisation on the part of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was circulated last week and we decided to investigate.

“We were actually surprised when certain facts were revealed to us during our investigation. We may not belong to the VP’s camp in any way, either politically or in matters of creed, but MURIC must consistently hold on to the truth.

“During our investigation, we stumbled on an article written by a female Muslim presidential aide in the VP’s office. The article, which surfaced recently on social media, affirmed the presence of 18 Muslim officials in Osinbajo’s office.

“The onus is on those who accused the VP of christianisation to prove that some or all of those Muslim names in the VP’s office were fabricated to convince Nigerian Muslims that the VP is neither a hater nor an oppressor of Muslims.

“We must speak up when a Christian does the right thing. That is objectivity. That is fairness. That is humanity. That is Islam. Speaking up for Muslims alone but closing our eyes when a Christian performs righteous deeds is not fairness. We reject selective activism.

“Our findings are not exhaustive. Neither do they foreclose further inputs from other Islamic organisations and individual Muslims. But they are without prejudice to our stand on major issues in the political arena. We are already committed to another project.

“Our major concern is that political and religious differences apart, an innocent man should not be crucified simply because he is a Christian. We insist on truth, fairness, and objectivity.”

VP Osinbajo has always been hailed for his accommodating spirit and pan-Nigerian outlook in all his activities.

Delta Monarch Says VP Osinbajo is a Great Bridge-Builder

On Thursday, May 6, the Obi of Owa-Alero in Delta, His Royal Majesty Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor heaped praises on Osinbajo, adding that he was impressed with the vice president's pursuit of good governance and efforts to ensure peaceful coexistence across the country.

Commending the VP’s disposition to governance while extolling his good leadership qualities, Dr. Efeizomor II said:

“You are indeed great. You are a scholar, professor emeritus, agent of peace. At any given time, you have had the opportunity to exercise power, you have brought peace. People talk about it and it is crystal clear that you are doing very well.”

Emir of Gombe to Osinbajo: We Know Why Buhari Trusts You

On his part, the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III hailed Vice President Osinbajo for contributing significantly to the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Emir noted that VP Osinbajo has, since 2015, spearheaded key economic reforms in the country. He made the remarks on Tuesday, March 30 when the vice president paid him a visit at his palace, adding that the president trusts Osinbajo because of his competence.

Experts say these remarks and commendations coming from traditional rulers, who are viewed as custodians of Nigeria's social and cultural values, are positive affirmations of Vice President Osinbajo's capacity as a leader widely accepted by the people.

Source: Legit.ng News

