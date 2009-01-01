Home | News | General | PSquare: Paul Okoye reconciles with Peter’s wife Lola, celebrates them on wedding anniversary

PSquare brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, have reconciled their differences and relating on better terms

Peter and his wife, Lola, recently marked their wedding anniversary and Paul celebrated with the couple

Paul who had previously unfollowed Lola on social media also started to follow her again and fans have reacted to the development

Nigerian celebrity brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct PSquare music group have now taken their reconciliation further.

Paul Okoye recently took to social media to celebrate with his formerly estranged brother, Peter and his wife, Lola, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram story, Paul posted a romantic photo of his twin brother and his wife and accompanied it with a simple but heartfelt congratulatory message.

Paul Okoye follows Peter's wife Lola on Instagram, celebrates them on anniversary. Photos: @iamkingrudy, @lolaomotayo_okoye

He wrote:

“Happy Anniversary guys.”

Not stopping there, Paul also took things a step further by following Lola on Instagram after previously unfollowing her.

See post below:

Internet users react

This new development between Peter’s family and Paul has been greatly celebrated by fans on social media.

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions of fans to it below:

Okies_bae4:

“Peace is what i signed for not vawulence .”

Official_esty_luv_:

“What God can not do, does not exist .”

Supercute710:

“Yes o peace is always better. They should do and give us a hit song, they were made to win together.”

Cee___ce:

“Awww so happy to see this.”

Anieese:

“Happy anniversary to them ❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Paul Okoye slams Peter's wife Lola after birthday message

Recall that in the past, when things were not well between the PSquare brothers, Paul blasted Peter's wife, Lola, on social media after she sent him a birthday message.

According to him, Lola was almost at the age of 50 but she still wanted to be in control as usual.

The singer said he and Lola had not spoken for four years but that once it was their birthday, she came out as usual to 'type rubbish' so people can comment about their admiration for her and how she is a good woman, not knowing that she does evil things behind closed doors.

