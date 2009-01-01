Home | News | General | Breaking: Cameroonians separatist invade Taraba village, kill monarch, set houses on fire

Emmanuel Bwacha, the Senator representing Taraba South, raised the alarm that Nigeria’s sovereignty was under threat

He said Ambazonia separatists from Southern Cameroon invaded the Manga community in the Takum local government area of the state

According to him, the separatist in the process killed the village head and some residents and also set houses on fire

Daily Trust is reporting that Manga community in Takum local government Area of Taraba state has been attacked suspected Ambazonia separatist from Cameroon.

The newspaper is quoting Senate deputy minority leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, who claimed that the suspects gunned down the village head and some residents of the community

The Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha, raised the alarm that Nigeria’s sovereignty was under threat. Photo: Nigeria Army.

.The lawmaker, coming under a point of order during Senate plenary on Wednesday, November 17,said the residents were killed during an invasion of the community by the Cameroonian separatists, who also razed down the village.

He consequently called on the military to immediately swing into action to prevent the eventual occupation of Manga community by the separatists.

He said:

“I rise this morning to draw the attention of our countrymen and particularly our security agencies to this unfortunate incident which undermines our integrity and sovereignty as a nation.

“Takum local government houses the 23 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, and so Mr. President, it is my humble submission that the Nigerian Army should rise to the challenge and curb this wanton territorial expansion.

“Their (Separatists) motive is yet unknown, whether they want to expand territory or lay claim for Southwest Cameroon is not yet clear.

“As I speak, a number of individuals have gone missing and their whereabouts are yet unknown. The village also is razed down.”

