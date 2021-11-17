Home | News | General | Nigerian tech guy who Don Jazzy gave N1.5m to teach people coding, gets called out for propositioning sex to female applicants

A Nigerian tech guy who was given N1.5 million by ace music producer, Don Jazzy to teach people coding, has been called out for propositioning sex to female applicants..

The man, named Chisom, had requested for Don Jazzy to sponsor 100 Nigerian youths for his tech company’s online mentorship programme and the producer obliged and sent him N1.5m.

Well, in an interesting turn of events, EndSARS frontliner, Moe Odele, has accused him of propositioning sex to a 22-year-old lady who had reached out to him to be a beneficiary of the programme sponsored by Don Jazzy.

In the alleged chat between Chizom, who happens to be a married man, and the 22-year-old, he had asked the lady to see him privately. He also asked her other inappropriate questions.

Other female victims have also come out to reveal that Chisom also proposed a private meeting with them after they indicated interest in learning tech.

This has led to a call for all tech companies to have a sexual harassment policy to protect women because the niche is vastly dominated by men.

