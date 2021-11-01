Police take over APC National Secretariat in Abuja
Dozens of armed policemen in four patrol vans have taken over the entry and exit points on Blantyre Street where the All Progressives Congress National Secretariat is located in Abuja.
It was gathered on Wednesday that the policemen who were complimented by officers of the Department of State Service, are at the location to forestall a possible breakdown of law and order.
Our correspondent learnt that the security officials mobilised in response to security reports about a planned protest by members of the APC against the party’s leadership over the conduct of the recently conducted Ward, local government and state congresses.
