Reactions As Rudeboy Celebrates His Brother, Peter And Wife On Their Anniversary Days After Coming Together

Social media has been swirled with the comments of netizens who are expressing their delight in seeing the P Square brother finally come together..



You could recall that the Okoye brother, Peter and Paul Okoye followed each other on social media not too long ago and the love they are showing each other proves that love conquers all.

Peter recently took his brothers wife and kids to the mall to do some shopping when he visited the family in the US to show his newfound love for his family.

Rudeboy decided to show love back to his brother as he took to social media to wish Peter and his wife a happy anniversary.

Several reactions trailed the post as netizens trooped under the comment section to comment and thank the brother for finally making up..

see some of the reactions gathered:

uniquecollectionsph: Awwwwwww I love when family Stick together

ayinky_baby: Wow wat God can’t do doesn’t excite I’m happy for you guys let love lead ❤️❤️❤️

etty_ine2: The way forward ????

priestess11: God abeg thank God????????????

therealchefkay: Peter and Lola are so cute ????????????

ifenkwechijioke: Na rudeboy stubborn pass o, if e done calm done, it’s good signs for the family. If they don’t want to sing together again no wahala, just be family.

kokocrush01: Sure it wasn’t a contract ?igbo men dey knew they would make more money apart…never see twins stay apart for this long before Nd all of a sudden they just settled,wetin cause fight to start with

Wat do I know????

lucyadas_collectionz: What we subscribe for peace ????

beauty101ghana: Family.

