Davido raised N40m+ in 1-hour from fans and friends (Screenshot)

Singer David Adeleke aka Davido has stirred different reactions in the online community after delivering a strange charge to those in his close circle. The music star in a post shared via his Instastory channel explained that most of his life he has lived by his words of lifting those around him up and supporting them in his own way..

altalt

Davido, however, stated that it is also time for people to come through for him and extend the same kindness and generosity to him. He challenged his true friends to send the sum of one million naira each to his bank account. Davido noted that anyone that doesn’t come through with the challenge should not associate with him anymore..

Shortly after the post, the singer returned with a different slide in which he noted that people are sending their bank details to him instead of asking for his own. See the singer’s posts below:

See the account balance shared after he received money from fans and friends;

altalt
altalt
altalt
altalt
altalt
