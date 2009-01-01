Home | News | General | I want hit song from Davido – MI Abaga begs with N1m
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  10 hours 1 minute ago
Popular rapper, MI Abaga has begged Davido to collaborate with him for a hit song. MI made the plea on his Twitter page while responding to ...


Popular rapper, MI Abaga has begged Davido to collaborate with him for a hit song.

MI made the plea on his Twitter page while responding to Davido’s tweet asking those who had hit songs with him to send him money.

The singer had taken to his Twitter asking his friends to send him some money in order to clear his rolls Royce from the port.

He has so far received over N120m from his friends.

Responding to his tweet alongside a receipt where he sent Davido N1m, MI Abaga wrote: “Can I send mine to get a hit song as well!? Album de load.

“ You people that got a hit song from David know say it’s worth way more! I want my own hit song with Davido.”



