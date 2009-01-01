I want hit song from Davido – MI Abaga begs with N1m
- 10 hours 1 minute ago
- 1
- 0
Popular rapper, MI Abaga has begged Davido to collaborate with him for a hit song. MI made the plea on his Twitter page while responding to ...
Popular rapper, MI Abaga has begged Davido to collaborate with him for a hit song.
MI made the plea on his Twitter page while responding to Davido’s tweet asking those who had hit songs with him to send him money.
The singer had taken to his Twitter asking his friends to send him some money in order to clear his rolls Royce from the port.
He has so far received over N120m from his friends.
Responding to his tweet alongside a receipt where he sent Davido N1m, MI Abaga wrote: “Can I send mine to get a hit song as well!? Album de load.
“ You people that got a hit song from David know say it’s worth way more! I want my own hit song with Davido.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles