Home | News | General | EPL: Manchester United take fresh decision on Solskjaer amid Zidane link

Manchester United Executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, has taken a fresh decision on the club’s manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, amid a link ...





Manchester United Executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, has taken a fresh decision on the club’s manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, amid a link to former Real Madrid head coach, Zinedine Zidane.





Zidane has been heavily linked with a move to Man United.





The Frenchman is one of the leading contenders to replace Solskjaer, whose Man United future is up in the air due to the club’s recent poor run of results.





Speaking ahead of Man United’s Premier League clash with Watford this weekend, Woodward insisted that the Red Devils remain ‘determined’ to deliver success with Solskjaer, despite the club’s start to the season piling pressure on the Norwegian.





“While these financial results today demonstrate our resilience through the pandemic, our top priority is success on the pitch,” Woodward said as quoted by Man United’s official website on Wednesday.





“The manager, players and everyone at the club are determined to achieve that objective.”





Man United are currently sitting in the sixth position on the Premier League table with 17 points from 11 games.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General