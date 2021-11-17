Home | News | General | Update: Reactions as Davido receives N121m from friends to ‘clear his Rolls Royce from port’

Famous Nigerian musician, Davido, on Wednesday recieved over N100m from his friends. The Fem crooner had asked his friends to send h...

Famous Nigerian musician, Davido, on Wednesday recieved over N100m from his friends.

The Fem crooner had asked his friends to send him some money to clear his Rolls Royce from the port.

Davido immediately shared his account details on his verified Twitter handle and Instagram.

His tweet read. “If you know I’ve given you a hit song, send me money, Una know your selves oh.

“I wan clear my Rolls Royce from port abeg.”

In few minutes, the 30BG crooner got over N26m from friends.

Giving update on his Instagram stories, the singer has so received N121m as at time of writing this report in about five hours since he made the request.

pic.twitter.com/CiCgWsNv3i — Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021





Friends like Obi Cubana, Chike, Don Jazzy, Peruzzi, zlatan ibile, E-money, Adekunle Gold, Patoranking, Toke Makinwa, Ckay, Mayorkun, MI Abaga even some Big Brother Naija housemates ‘Nengi and Dorathy were among the donors.

This has stirred reactions online as some said Davido deserves more for how he helps everyone around him.

However, some criticised those donating money to a celebrity.

Here are some reactions gathered from twitter:

@TheMudiaga “Make Davido give ASUU half of the giveaway money make them no strike again.”

@KbUdeogu “Davido is loved! A giver, he deserves. Such an awesome human being. Plus I think he’s trying to raise money for something.”

@Billakuro “This shows how much Davido is loved, and how much he has contributed to people’s lives.”

@Poojamedia “40m+ in less than an hour mad gan o. NFF should just reach out to him, raise Rohr’s compensation and sack him.”

@Seniorman “ I think Davido is the most loved celebrity in Nigeria.”

@Afamdeluxo “ A random dude met Davido at the mall in Dubai and blessed him with ₦1.6m. Davido is genuinely loved to be honest. I am not sure any other artists is loved like Davido in Nigeria.”

@Iam_kiddie “See what Davido pulled today shows he is the biggest and most loved artist in Africa the only person that can pull that off is Wizkid. But you see the other guy thirteen outsiders no fit do shit for am.”

@Roza “ Davido is loved! He has been lifting others since he was 17 years old.The partnership with UNICEF cleared my people’s medical bills, Sponsored many youth educations, he deserves everything and more.”

@Pfemiolaleye “ Wait, am I reading right ? A musician asked people to send 1M if they love him and he has received over 64M ? Wow ! It shows that people give to whom they want to and who they love . Congratulations to Davido you are well loved.”

@DanielRegha “ Davido you are already filthy rich so you actually don’t need more money at this point; What you need is to develop smart business ideas, invest your money wisely and save for a rainy day because you are misusing your wealth by spending majorly on materlist!c things that adds value to society.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General