Update: Reactions as Davido receives N121m from friends to ‘clear his Rolls Royce from port’
- 10 hours 17 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Famous Nigerian musician, Davido, on Wednesday recieved over N100m from his friends. The Fem crooner had asked his friends to send h...
Famous Nigerian musician, Davido, on Wednesday recieved over
N100m from his friends.
The Fem crooner had asked his friends to send him some money
to clear his Rolls Royce from the port.
Davido immediately shared his account details on his
verified Twitter handle and Instagram.
His tweet read. “If you know I’ve given you a hit song, send
me money, Una know your selves oh.
“I wan clear my Rolls Royce from port abeg.”
In few minutes, the 30BG crooner got over N26m from friends.
Giving update on his Instagram stories, the singer has so
received N121m as at time of writing this report in about five hours since he
made the request.
pic.twitter.com/CiCgWsNv3i— Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021
Friends like Obi Cubana, Chike, Don Jazzy, Peruzzi, zlatan
ibile, E-money, Adekunle Gold, Patoranking, Toke Makinwa, Ckay, Mayorkun, MI
Abaga even some Big Brother Naija housemates ‘Nengi and Dorathy were among the
donors.
This has stirred reactions online as some said Davido
deserves more for how he helps everyone around him.
However, some criticised those donating money to a
celebrity.
Here are some reactions gathered from twitter:
@TheMudiaga “Make Davido give ASUU half of the giveaway
money make them no strike again.”
@KbUdeogu “Davido is loved! A giver, he deserves. Such an
awesome human being. Plus I think he’s trying to raise money for something.”
@Billakuro “This shows how much Davido is loved, and how
much he has contributed to people’s lives.”
@Poojamedia “40m+ in less than an hour mad gan o. NFF should
just reach out to him, raise Rohr’s compensation and sack him.”
@Seniorman “ I think Davido is the most loved celebrity in
Nigeria.”
@Afamdeluxo “ A random dude met Davido at the mall in Dubai
and blessed him with ₦1.6m. Davido is genuinely loved to be honest. I am not
sure any other artists is loved like Davido in Nigeria.”
@Iam_kiddie “See what Davido pulled today shows he is the
biggest and most loved artist in Africa the only person that can pull that off
is Wizkid. But you see the other guy thirteen outsiders no fit do shit for am.”
@Roza “ Davido is loved! He has been lifting others since he
was 17 years old.The partnership with UNICEF cleared my people’s medical bills,
Sponsored many youth educations, he deserves everything and more.”
@Pfemiolaleye “ Wait, am I reading right ? A musician asked
people to send 1M if they love him and he has received over 64M ? Wow ! It
shows that people give to whom they want to and who they love . Congratulations
to Davido you are well loved.”
@DanielRegha “ Davido you are already filthy rich so you
actually don’t need more money at this point; What you need is to develop smart
business ideas, invest your money wisely and save for a rainy day because you
are misusing your wealth by spending majorly on materlist!c things that adds
value to society.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles