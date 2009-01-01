I convened national conference to address divisive politics, says Jonathan
- 10 hours 56 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Former President Goodluck Jonathan says he convened the 2014 national conference to address issues causing division in the polity at the t...
Former President Goodluck Jonathan says he convened the 2014
national conference to address issues causing division in the polity at the
time.
Jonathan said this on Tuesday in his remarks at the ‘2nd
Igbo Nsukka Zik Annual Merit Award’ event, held in memory of Nnamdi Azikiwe,
first president of Nigeria.
The event, which held in Abuja, was organised by Igbo Nsukka
United Front, a socio-political group.
Jonathan, who was honored with the Zik merit award, said
more measures need to be taken to properly manage Nigeria’s diversity.
“When I convened the 2014 national conference as president,
my intention was to create an environment that would enable our citizens to
dispassionately address those issues that are pushing us towards divisive
politics and sowing the seeds of discord in our polity,” he said.
“I believe that in a complex and diverse country like ours,
the journey of nationhood and march to greatness is not a sprint but a
marathon.
“However, to get it right, we need to do more to unite our
people and integrate our society, in order to build a nation of selfless
patriots and citizens — citizens as defined by the Greek philosophers. That is
the type of country envisioned by our nationalists.
“That is the only way to turn our huge population, rich
diversity and the outstanding resourcefulness of our people into a positive
force that would transform and enhance the greatness of our dear country.
“I have no doubt in my mind that God Almighty has deposited
in our land and in our citizens, the indefatigable spirit and creativity to
unite, work and relate in a harmonious way and make our country great.”
He also praised the qualities of Azikiwe, describing him as
an inspiration for good governance, adding that Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo,
Ahmadu Bello, Anthony Enahoro, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and other nationalists
did their best to project a positive image for the country.
“The nation owes Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first president of
Nigeria who was in office from 1963 to 1966, a debt of gratitude,” he said.
“His outstanding role while working with other great
nationalists to secure the independence we enjoy today was legendary.
“Nigerians of different generations will continue to
remember his extraordinary efforts towards keeping Nigeria one, and his belief
in Nigeria’s greatness anchored on equity, justice and inclusion.
“Whether as a political leader, author, journalist and media
owner, Zik was sincere in his consistent rhetoric about freedom and economic
emancipation. He spent most of his life fighting for the progress of this
country and the well-being of her people.
“It is, therefore, a thing of great significance that this
group chose this very special day to evoke the nationalist spirit and
principles of Azikiwe and restore to our consciousness, those ideals that
raised our optimism about a cohesive and peaceful nation.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles