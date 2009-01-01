Home | News | General | Senator accuses Cameroon separatist group of attacking Taraba village
I convened national conference to address divisive politics, says Jonathan
Nigerian professors don’t earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman

Senator accuses Cameroon separatist group of attacking Taraba village



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 11 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  Emmanuel Bwacha, senator representing Taraba south, says the country’s sovereignty is under threat. Bwacha said this on the floor of t...


Emmanuel Bwacha, senator representing Taraba south, says the country’s sovereignty is under threat.


Bwacha said this on the floor of the senate on Wednesday when he drew the attention of his colleagues to an attack on the Manga community in Takum LGA of Taraba.

 

The deputy senate minority leader alleged that Ambazonia, a separatist group in Cameroon, is behind the attack that reportedly left a village head and some residents dead.

 

The community is about 20 kilometers away from the Kashimbila dam.

 

While moving his motion, the senator said the army should stop “this wanton territorial expansion”.

 

“I rise this morning to draw the attention of our countrymen and particularly our security agencies to this unfortunate incident which undermines our integrity and sovereignty as a nation,” he said.

 

“Takum local government houses the 23 battalion of the Nigerian army, and so Mr. president, it is my humble submission that the Nigerian army should rise to the challenge and curb this wanton territorial expansion.

 

 “Their (the separatists) motive is yet unknown, whether they want to expand territory or lay claim for south-west Cameroon is not yet clear.

 

“As I speak, a number of individuals have gone missing and their whereabouts are yet unknown.

 

“The village also is razed down.”

 

Thereafter, the upper legislative chamber held a one-minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the attack.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 139