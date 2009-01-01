Home | News | General | Senator accuses Cameroon separatist group of attacking Taraba village

Bwacha said this on the floor of the senate on Wednesday when he drew the attention of his colleagues to an attack on the Manga community in Takum LGA of Taraba.

The deputy senate minority leader alleged that Ambazonia, a separatist group in Cameroon, is behind the attack that reportedly left a village head and some residents dead.

The community is about 20 kilometers away from the Kashimbila dam.

While moving his motion, the senator said the army should stop “this wanton territorial expansion”.

“I rise this morning to draw the attention of our countrymen and particularly our security agencies to this unfortunate incident which undermines our integrity and sovereignty as a nation,” he said.

“Takum local government houses the 23 battalion of the Nigerian army, and so Mr. president, it is my humble submission that the Nigerian army should rise to the challenge and curb this wanton territorial expansion.

“Their (the separatists) motive is yet unknown, whether they want to expand territory or lay claim for south-west Cameroon is not yet clear.

“As I speak, a number of individuals have gone missing and their whereabouts are yet unknown.

“The village also is razed down.”

Thereafter, the upper legislative chamber held a one-minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the attack.

