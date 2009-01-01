Senator accuses Cameroon separatist group of attacking Taraba village
Emmanuel Bwacha, senator representing Taraba south, says the
country’s sovereignty is under threat.
Bwacha said this on the floor of the senate on Wednesday
when he drew the attention of his colleagues to an attack on the Manga
community in Takum LGA of Taraba.
The deputy senate minority leader alleged that Ambazonia, a
separatist group in Cameroon, is behind the attack that reportedly left a
village head and some residents dead.
The community is about 20 kilometers away from the
Kashimbila dam.
While moving his motion, the senator said the army should
stop “this wanton territorial expansion”.
“I rise this morning to draw the attention of our countrymen
and particularly our security agencies to this unfortunate incident which
undermines our integrity and sovereignty as a nation,” he said.
“Takum local government houses the 23 battalion of the
Nigerian army, and so Mr. president, it is my humble submission that the
Nigerian army should rise to the challenge and curb this wanton territorial
expansion.
“Their (the
separatists) motive is yet unknown, whether they want to expand territory or
lay claim for south-west Cameroon is not yet clear.
“As I speak, a number of individuals have gone missing and
their whereabouts are yet unknown.
“The village also is razed down.”
Thereafter, the upper legislative chamber held a one-minute
silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the attack.
