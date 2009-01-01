Nigerian professors don’t earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman
- 11 hours 52 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Lagos chapter, Dr Dele Ashiru, has revealed that Nigerian professo...
The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities,
University of Lagos chapter, Dr Dele Ashiru, has revealed that Nigerian
professors do not earn more than N416,000 as monthly salary.
Ashiru disclosed this during an interview on the Sunrise
Daily programmed on Channels Television, stating that university lecturers
deserved better welfare packages.
He said, “No Nigerian professor earns more than N416,000 in
a month as the total package. We are saying let us renegotiate this agreement
so that people’s conditions of service will improve.
“As I speak to you, our members have been earning the same
salary since 2009 till date. I don’t think there is any section of the Nigerian
economy and society that has been so treated.
“The highest-paid professor which means that if he remains
in the university system for the next 10-15 years will not earn more than the
same amount he’s been earning since 2009.”
On Monday, ASUU issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal
Government to implement the agreement they had reached in 2020 following their
strike action that lasted for nine months.
The Federal Government and ASUU had reached an agreement to
improve the welfare and remuneration of university lecturers, settle unpaid
allowances, and provide a fund to revitalise Nigeria’s universities.
Ashiru, however, noted that the Federal Government had not
signed the Memorandum of Agreement since May, despite a renegotiation.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles