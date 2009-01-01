Home | News | General | Nigerian professors don’t earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman
Senator accuses Cameroon separatist group of attacking Taraba village
N85m in 4 hours as Davido solicits funds to ‘clear N100m Rolls Royce’ at port

Nigerian professors don’t earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 52 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Lagos chapter, Dr Dele Ashiru, has revealed that Nigerian professo...


The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Lagos chapter, Dr Dele Ashiru, has revealed that Nigerian professors do not earn more than N416,000 as monthly salary.

 

Ashiru disclosed this during an interview on the Sunrise Daily programmed on Channels Television, stating that university lecturers deserved better welfare packages.

 

He said, “No Nigerian professor earns more than N416,000 in a month as the total package. We are saying let us renegotiate this agreement so that people’s conditions of service will improve.

 

“As I speak to you, our members have been earning the same salary since 2009 till date. I don’t think there is any section of the Nigerian economy and society that has been so treated.

 

“The highest-paid professor which means that if he remains in the university system for the next 10-15 years will not earn more than the same amount he’s been earning since 2009.”

 

On Monday, ASUU issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to implement the agreement they had reached in 2020 following their strike action that lasted for nine months.

 

The Federal Government and ASUU had reached an agreement to improve the welfare and remuneration of university lecturers, settle unpaid allowances, and provide a fund to revitalise Nigeria’s universities.

 

Ashiru, however, noted that the Federal Government had not signed the Memorandum of Agreement since May, despite a renegotiation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 139