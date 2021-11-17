Home | News | General | N85m in 4 hours as Davido solicits funds to ‘clear N100m Rolls Royce’ at port

Davido, the award-winning Nigerian singer, has taken to Twitter to solicit funds for what he described as “the clearance of my Rolls Royce...

Davido, the award-winning Nigerian singer, has taken to Twitter to solicit funds for what he described as “the clearance of my Rolls Royce vehicle at the ports.”

On Wednesday, the ‘OBO’ crooner took to his handle to put out a flurry of tweets asking his followers to send him money.

Sharing account numbers to which the payments should be made, Davido had earlier said he was able to pull up to N26 million in a few minutes.

Omo nah like joke I start this thing oo ???????? 26m — Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021

Omo 7 m in 10 minutes keep goin!! I love y'all! ???????????? AIM NAH 100m I wan clear my rolls Royce from port abeg ???????? — Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021

With a target of N100 million set for the supposed clearance of his Rolls Royce, the singer amassed over N85 million in four hours.

pic.twitter.com/B74zDtfYZx — Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021





Prominent personalities, musicians, and other citizens alike thronged social media to fund Davido’s bank account.

Among those who donated are MI Abaga, rapper; Femi Otedola, businessman; and Obi Cubana, socialite.

In May this year, the Afropop star acquired a brand new 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan.

It remains to be seen if that is the vehicle the singer is soliciting funds to clear from the ports.

It is believed that the 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan is worth $330,000 (an estimated N136,125,000).

In 2019, Davido also took delivery of a brand new Lamborghini Urus worth an estimated N72 million.

The 28-year-old singer rose to fame in 2012 after releasing ‘Dami Duro’, the second track of his debut album ‘Omo Baba Olowo’.

Between 2013 and 2015, he released a number of hits and signed a record deal with Sony Music in January 2016.

The hitmaker would later establish the record label DMW to which acts like Dremo, Mayorkun, and Peruzzi signed.

In July 2016, Davido signed a record deal with Sony’s RCA Records, releasing the five-track EP ‘Son of Mercy’.

Davido re-negotiated his contract with Sony in 2017, releasing five singles including the chart-topping ‘If’ and ‘Fall’.

He released his second album ‘A Good Time’ in 2019, supported by hit singles including ‘Blow My Mind’.

The singer later followed this up with the release of his third studio album ‘A Better Time’ in November 2020.

Davido has continued to pull the strings in the global music landscape with strings of awards and recognition.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General