Home | News | General | Four dead as two-storey building collapses in Badagry, Lagos

Four persons have been confirmed dead as a two-storey building located at Flour Mills Estate, Magbon in the Badagry area of Lagos State co...

Four persons have been confirmed dead as a two-storey building located at Flour Mills Estate, Magbon in the Badagry area of Lagos State collapsed on Wednesday.

This was announced by the Spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye.

He said, “A two-storey building under construction at Flour mill Estate collapsed at about 1300 hour this afternoon.

“Five workers were rescued alive with various degree of injuries and taken to Catholics hospital at Magbon while four died who were being taken to Badagry General Hospital by the Police.

“The families and relations of the affected victims have been identified by the relations of the victims. The building is located behind a dwelling structure. Rescue operations have been concluded now.”

This Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, earlier broke the news on their Facebook page.

The early statement partly read, “The victims which are mainly construction workers are however rescued with varying degrees of injury but in stable condition and been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General