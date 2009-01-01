Four dead as two-storey building collapses in Badagry, Lagos
- 12 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Four persons have been confirmed dead as a two-storey building located at Flour Mills Estate, Magbon in the Badagry area of Lagos State co...
Four persons have been confirmed dead as a two-storey
building located at Flour Mills Estate, Magbon in the Badagry area of Lagos
State collapsed on Wednesday.
This was announced by the Spokesperson of the National
Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye.
He said, “A two-storey building under construction at Flour
mill Estate collapsed at about 1300 hour this afternoon.
“Five workers were rescued alive with various degree of
injuries and taken to Catholics hospital at Magbon while four died who were
being taken to Badagry General Hospital by the Police.
“The families and relations of the affected victims have
been identified by the relations of the victims. The building is located behind
a dwelling structure. Rescue operations have been concluded now.”
This Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service,
Margaret Adeseye, earlier broke the news on their Facebook page.
The early statement partly read, “The victims which are
mainly construction workers are however rescued with varying degrees of injury
but in stable condition and been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles