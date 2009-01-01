US removes Nigeria from religious violators’ list
The United States has removed Nigeria from its list of
religious violators, even as it blacklisted Russia, China and eight other
countries “as Countries of Particular Concern for having engaged in or tolerated
‘systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made this known in a
statement on Wednesday titled, ‘Religious Freedom Designations’.
While the US had in 2020 placed Nigeria and six other countries
on its special watch list of states that had engaged in or tolerated the severe
violation of religious freedom, Nigeria was missing from the list of countries
designated in the 2021 list for religious violations.
Blinken, who is currently in East African nation Kenya on an
official visit, is scheduled to physically visit Nigeria on Thursday and meet
with the Nigerian President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and other
members of his cabinet.
Details later…
