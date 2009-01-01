Home | News | General | Diezani Madueke's diamond bra: EFCC boss reveals truth about raid on ex-minister's apartment

EFCC says that there was no diamond bra among the items seized from former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the head of the anti-graft agency made the clarification on Wednesday, November 17 in Lagos

According to Bawa, media reports of a diamond bra found in Diezani's home was just a creation of social media

Lagos - Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied reports that a diamond bra was among items recovered from Diezani Alison Madueke's apartment contrary to the media reports,

Recall that there were rumors a bra made of diamonds was part of the forfeited items belonging to the former petroluem minister to be auctioned.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, EFCC chairman has clarified that there was no diamond bra among items seized from Diezani Alison-Madueke. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

Bawa made the clarification during his appearance on TVC's Your View on Wednesday, November 17.

Read also Christmas: Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG issues FG 14-day ultimatum, list demands

The EFCC boss insisted nothing of such was found in Diezani's partement being the lead investigator who investigated the former minister.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He went on to note that the government was yet to auction the properties including jewelries seized from the former minister.

He said:

''There was nothing like Diamond bra. It was just a creation of social media. I can tell you that for free because I am the lead investigator. I am not aware of it.''

EFCC recovers N58 billion, 80 houses from Diezani Madueke

So far the EFCC has recovered N58 billion ($153m) from the former petroleum minister. Bawa, made the disclosure in the April edition of the EFCC magazine, EFCC Alert.

Bawa also said the anti-graft agency recovered no fewer than 80 choice properties valued at N30 billion ($80m) from the ex-minister.

Read also Alleged N1.4billion subsidy fraud: EFCC chairman Bawa arrives court, to testify against Nadabo Energy

He stated that the commission is trying to get Madueke repatriated from the United Kingdom (UK) where she has been residing since 2014.

EFCC chairman reveals identity of the female minister who embezzled N15 billion

In a related developmnt, the EFCC chairman said Diezani was the individual who allegedly laundered N15.2 billion ($37m).

He made the disclosure on Thursday, June 17, in Abuja when clarifying an earlier statement that the EFCC was prosecuting a minister for laundering funds through real estate.

The EFCC boss, however, previously did not state the identity of the suspect or whether she is a current or former minister.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General