Presidential campaign posters of former APC governor surface floods the streets

Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s presidential campaign posters have surfaced in Abeokuta

Amosun is one of the the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders believed to be eyeing the seat of Nigeria's highest office

The posters which did not have the logo of any Nigerian political party had the pictire of Amosun in 3 different outfits

Abeokuta - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, presidential campaign posters of former Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, have surfaced in the southwest state.

Daily Trust reports that the poster which reads “Your voice, your choice SIA (meaning Senator Ibikunle Amosun) for President,” was sighted at the popular NNPC bridge along presidential boulevard way, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Presidential campaign posters of Senator Ibikunle Amosun have flooded parts of Abeokuta. Photo credi: Aditop Knight Consultancy Ltd

It was gathered that some vehicles in the metropolis were also sighted to have been branded with similar campaign.

In the poster which was reportedly sponsored by one “Oba Agoro”, Amosun was spotted wearing Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa attires.

Although the lawmaker is yet to declare his intention to contest for the office of the president, Amosun is believed to be eyeing the presidential seat.

However, Amosun's aide who pleaded anonymity on Wednesday, Novemver 17, revealed that the former governor was not behind the posters.

Kalu for President Posters Flood Southeast State

Presidential campaign posters of the chief whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) have flooded parts of Umuahia, the capital of Abia state.

The posters which carry Kalu's picture and name with the inscription “Vote Dr Uzor Kalu for President – A New Nigeria is here”, were seen at Abia Towers’ roundabout, on Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The posters were said to have been produced by the Arewa Youth. The group described the former Abia state governor as a “heavyweight” politician, “nation builder” as well as a “man poised to salvage the economy”.

2023: Ohanaeze fumes, Explains why Igbos must not be denied presidency

Meanwhile, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said Nigeria cannot afford to deny the southeast region presidency in 2023.

The national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, said claims making rounds in some quarters that Igbos cannot have the presidency in 2023 because of the agitation for Biafra by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is lame and weak.

Ogbonnia said allowing the Igbo presidency only gives room for equity, justice and fair play.

