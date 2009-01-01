Home | News | General | Election litigation: Anambra people will hate you more - Ex-governorship aspirant warns Andy Uba

Senator Andy Uba has been advised not to challenge the outcome of the Anambra state governorship election in court

According to Rommy Okoli, a former governorship aspirant Uba will not achieve anything by embarking on litigation against Charles Soludo

Okoli maintained that Senator Uba heading to court would only make the people of Anambra state hate him more

Awka - Andy Uba, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate of the Anambra governorship election has been advised to accept the result of the just-concluded poll.

The call was made by Rommy Okoli, a former All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant in Anambra during an interview on Wednesday, November 17, in Awka, Premium Times reports.

Andy Uba has been advised against contesting the result of the just-concluded Anambra governorship poll. Photo credit: Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba, Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Recall that Uba had rejected the election outcome where Charles Soludo was declared winner and vowed to challenge it in court.

Premium Times reports that the APGA chieftain described Soludo’s victory as “profound and widely accepted by Anambra people and lovers of democracy”.

While noting that Uba will not achieve anything by embarking on litigation against Soludo, Okoli urged the governorship candidate to drop his plans to contest the result in court.

He said:

“Doing that will instead make people hate him more. Anambra people have spoken in unison, I congratulate the winner and call for restitution, reconciliation, reconstruction and rebuilding of Anambra that everyone will be proud of.”

Meanwhile, Uba accused his political opponents of continually defaming him, adding that they are afraid of his shadows.

The APC candidate wondered why his opponents still find it fashionable to conjure all manner of falsehood in his name, Vanguard added.

He made this known through his director of media and publicity in the campaign organization, Victor Afam Ogene.

Anambra governorship election: APGA recruits lawyers for Soludo as Andy Uba rejects result, heads to court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that APGA has begun recruitment of election ligation lawyers to face Uba in court over the result of the just concluded Anambra governorship election.

A former National Chairman of APGA Senator Victor Umeh, made this known at a press briefing at Aguluizigbo in the Anaocha local government area of the state while maintaining that Anambra state is not Imo.

Uba had earlier claimed that APGA did not win the election, citing alleged irregularities.

Source: Legit.ng

