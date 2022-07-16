Home | News | General | Osun 2022: Battle to wrestle power from APC begins as PDP announces sale of governorship form

The Peoples Democratic Party has announced the sale of forms for the Osun state governorship elections

sales of expression of interest and nomination forms for the gubernatorial poll will begin on November 22

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed the Osun governorship election for July 16, 2022

Ahead of the elections in Osun state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the sale of governorship nomination forms for aspirants seeking to contest on its platform.

The party made the disclosure in a statement shared on Facebook by its national organising secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu on Wednesday, November 17.

PDP has announced that it will soon commence the sale of Expression of Interests and Nomination Forms for the Osun elections. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Akobundu said the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms would commence on Monday, November 22 and end Friday, December 10.

As at the time of filing this report, the party was yet to disclose the cost of its governorship nomination form.

According to the revised timetable for activities, the last day for the submission of purchased forms is Friday, December 17.

The National Working Committee (NWC) has approved screening of Aspirants is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the National Secretariat.

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms for Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

John Akpanudodehe, the National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, made the known on Tuesday, November, 16, at its national secretariat in Abuja.

He disclosed that while the nomination form would sell for N20 million, the expression of interest form would cost N2.5 million.

