ASUU strike: Jubilation as FG is set to disburse N22.72 billion to universities

The federal government has announced the disbursement of the N22.72 billion as earned allowances to university staff

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige,revealed this after a meeting between the government and ASUU

Recall that the president of ASUU, Victor Osodeke, said the union will embark on another strike if the governments failed to keep to their promises

Following the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)'s threat to embark on a strike, the federal ministry of finance and national planning will commence the disbursement of N22.72 bn naira to university staff

Premium Times reports that the funds which are earned allowances to all workers in the universities will be disbursed on Wednesday, November 17.

The federal government has said it would pay the sum of N22.72 billion earned allowances to all university workers. Photo credit: Chris Ngige

Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment made the disclosure during an appearance on Channels Television’s political programme, Politics Today on Tuesday, Nivember 16.

According to Ngige, the government back in January had fulfilled the payment of the first tranche and was about to pay another N22.72 billion earned allowances.

He explained that the N30 billion revitalisation fund is already in the account of the National University Commission and ready for disbursement to the schools, The Punch added.

Ngige gave his assurance that the government was not dragging its feet on anything that would make the university system to be good.

This development comes after Ngige assured Nigerians that the federal government will ensure that ASUU members do not embark on another strike action.

He added that he (Ngige) had a meeting with the minister of state for education and that the situation will be evaluated to make sure that the disbursement of the funds does on as planned.

Also speaking on receiving notice of strike action from the union, Ngige said the FG was never notified.

ASUU threatens FG with strike action over unmet demands Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that ASUU had in a press conference announced its plan to embark on industrial action.

Meanwhile, Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker House of Representatives, called for an emergency meeting on Thursday, November 18.

Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Adamu Adamu, minister of education, and Prof Emmanuel Osedeke, president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) were all summoned to the emergency meeting.

Gbajabiamila made the disclosure following a motion moved by Prof Julius Ihonvbere, chairman House Committee on Basic Education.

