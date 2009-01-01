Home | News | General | Alaafin of Oyo gifts daughter new car for graduating with a first-class, photo of the vehicle causes stir

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III has blessed has celebrated his daughter's academic feat in style

Oba Lamidi's daughter identified as Princess Zainab Adebunmi Adeyemi bagged a first-class degree and was presented with a new car

In photos shared from the occasion, the new car recipient is seen posing atop the ride while rocking her academic gown

Congratulations are in order for Alaafin of Oyo's daughter, Princess Zainab Adebunmi Adeyemi, as she recently graduated from university with a first-class degree.

Goldmynetv reports that she finished with the distinction result in physiology from Lead University in Ibadan, the Oyo State on Sunday, November 14.

She finished with a first-class in physiology Photo Credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

In celebrating the uneasy feat, her father, the Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III gifted her a new whip.

In photos made available on Instagram, the latest graduate is captured all smiles as she presented the degree to her father.

In another frame, she is spotted in her academic gown seated on the car.

The fresh graduate is flanked by her father and two women suspected to be his wives as they struck a pose.

Nigerians react

@______hrh_ thought:

"Congratulations to her but wait oo no be that motor them take Dey do TAXI for Abuja?"

@babaceekay said:

"Congratulations to but the car no be new na first class Tokunbo."

@elenujabala thought:

"That man will have alots of things among the children.. the brilliant, the rich, the pastor, the babalawo, the pro stitute, the queen, the prince, the ar:med robber, the military , kidnapper, the doctor and so on on."

@dot_man_dotun121 remarked:

"There are thousands of graduates with first class! Wetin dem give them! Weldon! Naija is not for the weak! We go rise."

@uncleobinna1 commented:

"She did not allow her father riches enter her head Good girl . More wins to come."

Alaafin of Oyo celebrates 60 years of being on the throne

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Alaafin of Oyo had celebrated 50 years of being on the throne.

The monarch stated in a post on Instagram that ascending the throne was a dream come true for him and noted that God and posterity have been favourable to Oyo since he became king.

Noting how hard it was to get to the point Oyo is at today, Oba Lamidi thanked his people on behalf of himself and his family for their unflinching support.

His post read in part:

"Today, on the 14th of January, 1971 makes it exactly 50yrs I ascended the throne of my forebears as Alaafin. It was a dream come true, a prophesy foretold that the heavens had accented to when I wrote that piece of article and published it "I SHALL BE NEXT ALAAFIN".

Source: Legit

