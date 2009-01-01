Home | News | General | Lady screams at soldier for spraying her car with 'marry me' paint, rejects his proposal in video, many react

A soldier's attempt at sweeping his woman off her feat with a surprise proposal 'ended in tears' as she wasn't having any of it

The angry lady slammed the soldier for spoiling her car by spraying a painting that reads 'marry me'

Despite assurances that he would get it washed off, the lady hurled angry words at him accusing him of trying to make her lose her job

A lady has turned down her boyfriend's proposal because he spoilt the look of her car.

The boyfriend who is a soldier in the United States army had attempted to surprise the lady with the proposal in style.

She slammed him for spoiling the look of her car

To achieve that, he had her car painted colourfully with the words 'marry me' written boldly on it and surrounded by shapes of heart.

On getting out of the house, the lady ignored the boyfriend who was on one knee with a ring in his outstretched hand and screamed on seeing the look of her car.

The boyfriend's promise to get it washed off fell on deaf ears

On seeing her reaction, the soldier admitted to being responsible for the painting, assuring her that he would get it washed after the proposal.

This however didn't sit well with the lady who slammed him for going too far with the marriage proposal.

In the video shared by Pulse Nigeria on Instagram, she went on to accuse him of trying to make her lose her job.

Social media reacts

@heraginny wrote:

"He shouldn’t have done that to the car na because he is proposing doesn’t mean she should loose her job."

@the_4th_ajagun said:

"If it's me I will just be happy she showed her true colors. Na to carry my gold ring go sell am to Aboki."

@obianujunwam opined:

"I don't care if it's a skit or not, marriage proposals shouldn't course pain to the proposed. What nonsense!"

@kennieszh thought:

"She should at least calm down, take the ring and call an Uber. There's no need for her to be yelling for 5 straight minutes that could hav e been used to get a cab."

Nigerian lady's proposal goes south after she slapped her boyfriend in excitement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's proposal had gone south after she slapped her boyfriend out of excitement.

In a video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lady couldn't contain her emotion at seeing her boyfriend on one knee with an engagement ring. She first burst into loud screams, turned around excitedly and did something unusual.

The unidentified lady slapped her boyfriend after consenting to his marriage proposal. She realised too late her wrongdoing and tried to make amends with her lover who left the premises angrily without completing the engagement.

